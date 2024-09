The death toll in the ongoing flood across Bangladesh reached 67 as eight more deaths were recorded on Monday.

The highest, 26, number of people died in Feni.Among the deceased — 42 were men, 18 were children and seven were women.

A disaster management and relief ministry daily flood situation report issued on Monday also showed that the number of marooned people in the 11 affected districts is 6.05 lakh on the day.

Source: newage