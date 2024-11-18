Desired elections on completion of necessary reforms: Dr Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Highlighting the importance reforms before the next national elections, Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday pledged that they will hold the desired elections on completion of some necessary reforms.

“I am not sure how much opportunity we will get to implement the reform proposals. But I am giving you a word, if you give us a scope, we will hold your desired elections after completing some necessary reforms. Till then, I request you to be patient,” he said in a televised address to the nation in the evening, marking the completion of 100 days of the interim government.

The Election Commission will be formed in a few days, the chief adviser said, adding that all the responsibility of organising the elections will fall on the Election Commission once it is formed.

Mentioning that the question of when the elections will be held is on everyone's mind, Prof Yunus said they want to create an electoral system that will be followed for ages in the country and it will help save the country from any political crisis.

“For this, I am seeking the necessary time from you. Once the decision on electoral reforms is made, you will also get the election roadmap very soon,” said the Nobel Laureate who took oath as the chief adviser on August 8.

Urging all not to deprive the nation from fulfilling the desire, he said the interim government has been formed to bring politics into the framework of policies, and out of the intense desire to create a new environment for politics.

“The election train has started its journey. It will not stop. But we have to complete many tasks along the way. When this train will reach the last station will ultimately depend on how soon we can lay the railway lines for it. And that will be done through the consensus among the political parties,” said the chief adviser.

Meanwhile, he said, discussions will continue on the recommendations of other reform commissions. “Additional time may be required to build consensus on more important reforms apart from the elections,” said.

Prof Yunus said they will continue to ask the people of the country, especially the political parties, what reforms they really want to implement before the elections.

“Some reforms can be done during the election preparations. The elections can be delayed for a few months for reforms,” he said.

“We will leave after some days,” Prof Yunus said, requesting everyone, regardless of party affiliation, gender, religion, young and old, students, businessmen, workers, farmers, to remain firm on this so that the nation does not miss the historic opportunity that has been created. “I hope you will accept my appeal.”

One of the first six reform commissions is the Election Reform Commission and the recommendations of this commission are very important for holding the elections, said the chief adviser.

“Go to their (commission’s) platform. Share your opinion freely. You are the owner of the country. You say what you want. How you want,” he added.



The chief adviser urged the people to keep speaking without any hesitation about elections. “Share everyone's thoughts. My request to you all is to talk about reforms at the same time. Do not avoid reforms. While talking about elections, you also talk about reforms in elections and other areas,” he said, adding that reforms are the long-term lifeline of the nation.

Reforms will give the nation, especially our youth, an opportunity to create a new world. Do not deprive the nation.

On constitutional reforms, Prof Yunus said the commission in which the opinions of political parties and all the people of the country are essential in organizing elections is the Constitution Reform Commission.

He said the electoral laws will have to be amended based on which part of these recommendations is acceptable to everyone. “In parallel, the process of updating the voters’ list will continue.”

The chief adviser said the question of when the elections will be held is also on their mind all the time.

He said the Election Commission will be able to start some other work, including updating the voters’ list, which is directly related to a free election.



Prof Yunus said the government is also working to ensure that expatriate Bangladeshis can exercise their voting rights through postal ballots for the first time.

“However, we do not think that our responsibility in holding the elections ends with the formation of an Election Commission. Reforms in the state system are one of the commitments of this government,” Prof Yunus said, adding that “You are the ones who gave us this mandate.”

The chief adviser said the six reform commissions that the government formed at the beginning have already advanced to a large extent with their activities.

“You are also seeing updates on their activities in various media outlets. Some reform commissions have digital platforms. I request you to continue to share your opinions enthusiastically on these platforms,” he added.

