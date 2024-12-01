Dhaka becomes 5th most polluted city with AQI score of 193 - Dainikshiksha

On the first workday of the week, Dhaka, the capital city of Bangladesh, ranked the fifth on the list of cities with the worst air quality with an AQI score of 193 at 8:50m on Sunday morning.

Sunday’s air was classified as ‘unhealthy’, according to the AQI index.

When the AQI value for particle pollution is between 50 and 100, air quality is considered ‘moderate’, usually sensitive individuals should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion, between 101 and 150, air quality is considered ‘unhealthy for sensitive groups’, between 150 and 200 is ‘unhealthy’, between 201 and 300 is said to be ‘very unhealthy’, while a reading of 301 and above is considered ‘hazardous’, posing serious health risks to residents.

India’s Delhi’s, Ghana’s Accra and Pakistan’s Karachi occupied the first, second and third spots in the list, with AQI scores of 269, 203 and 199 respectively.

source: NEW AGE