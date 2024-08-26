DMP bans public meet, demos outside Secretariat, Chief Adviser’s official residence - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has placed an indefinite ban on holding any type of meeting, gathering, procession, rally and demonstration in areas surrounding Bangladesh Secretariat and Chief Adviser’s official residence Jamuna.

A public notification ordered by the DMP commissioner said the decision was taken considering the emerging recent situation in the public interest and it will be effective from Monday (August 26).

The restriction has been imposed under section 29 of DMP Ordinance (Ordinance No-III/76).

It comes after several people were injured in a clash between Dhaka University students and a section of agitating Ansar members outside the Secretariat on Sunday night.

The clash started after 9 pm, following reports that key figures from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement including Sarjis Alam and Hasnat Abdullah were being held hostage by the Ansars at the Secretariat.

Earlier this month, the Ansar personnel intercepted the motorcade of Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus to realise their demand.

On Sunday noon, the Ansar members blocked the gates of the Secretariat to press home their demand. The protest turned into clashes with students and police. Army members had to intervene to bring the situation under control.source: unb