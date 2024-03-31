Don’t want BUET to become a breeding ground for negative political activities and militancy: Quader - Dainikshiksha

Dainikshiksha Desk: Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that the government is closely investigating the recent incident at the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), involving activists from the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

Quader also expressed concerns over the potential for BUET to become a “breeding ground for negative political activities and militancy” if student politics are banned outright. “That day there were no political activities on BUET campus. And if I’m involved in politics, I can’t be on BUET campus — what kind of law is this?” — Quader stated during a dialogue with Chattogram division Awami League leaders and activists.

Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, made the remarks regarding the ongoing student protests at BUET. The situation intensified on March 28 when BCL president Saddam Hussain and others entered the campus, leading to the revocation of hall allocation for Imtiaz Rahim Rabbi, a BCL central panel member, by BUET authorities.

This incident underscores the tension following the tragic death of Abrar Fahad in October 2019, which resulted in a ban on student politics at BUET by the authorities.

Furthermore, Quader reiterated the government's dedication to ensuring that the upcoming upazila parishad election is conducted freely and fairly. He urged party members to act responsibly and adhere to party discipline, cautioning against remarks that could jeopardize the party's integrity.

In light of BNP leaders calling for boycotting Indian products and “restoration of democracy”, Quader dismissed these statements as empty rhetoric. “BNP is speaking the same language that Ayub Khan spoke in the Pakistan era. Now their issue is against India, and they’re trying to instigate an Indiaphobia.”

In response to BNP’s statement about the reserves, the minister said, “When BNP left power, Bangladesh's reserve was $3.5 billion. Now they are talking about reserves, when the reserve has exceeded $21 billion. This will increase further on the occasion of Eid.” source: UNB