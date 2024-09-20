Don't take law in your own hands: Police Headquarters - Dainikshiksha

Don't take law in your own hands: Police Headquarters

dainikshiksha desk |

 Against the backdrop of two deaths in twoseparate incidents of mass beatings in Dhaka University (DU) in the city andJahangirnagar University (JU) in Savar, on the outskirts of the capital, thePolice Headquarters in a statement today asked all not to take the law intheir own hands.

"The incidents of killing people in brutal mass beatings are being witnessedin recent times. Such kind of mobjustice is in no way acceptable. So,Bangladesh Police is committed to take tougher legal action against those whowould take the law in their own hands," the statement said.

There are provisions in the existing laws of the landto expose those people who commit wrongdoings or crimes to justice, it added."No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. If anyone commits

crimes, hand him directly over to the law. In no way, anyone can take the lawinto their own hands," the statement continued.The Police Headquarters called upon the countrymen to make phone calls over

to National Emergency Hotline Service 999 or communicate with nearby policestations if anyone commits crimes and requesting all not to take the law intheir own hands.

 It has sought cordial cooperation from the countrymen to stop recurrence ofthe incidents of mob justice or mass beating."Bangladesh Police is committed to maintain the country's law and orderalongside ensuring safety to the people's lives and properties," thestatement ended.

