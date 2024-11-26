Dr Yunus condemns murder of lawyer in Chattogram - Dainikshiksha

Dr Yunus condemns murder of lawyer in Chattogram

Dainikshiksha.com Desk |

Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus on Tuesday condemned the murder of a lawyer in the port city of Chattogram. 

He ordered to investigate into the killing and appropriate legal course.

He has urged people to keep calm and stay away from participating in any untoward activities. He has also ordered law enforcement agencies to step up security in the port city, including in all the vulnerable neighbourhoods.

The Interim Government is committed to ensuring and upholding communal harmony in Bangladesh at any cost.

