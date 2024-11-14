DU-based student platform opposes restrictions on St. Martin’s tour - Dainikshiksha

A Dhaka University-based student group on Wednesday debunked the idea that footfall of tourists is likely to destroy Saint Martin’s Island, the country’s only coral island, by 2045.

“This claim is not scientifically proven,” leaders of Students for Sovereignty, University of Dhaka said at a press conference at Economic Reporters’ Forum.

The platform’s convener Muhammad Ziaul Haque disagreed with those who fear that unabated tourism is harming the small island of 8000 residents, mostly fishers, and its famed coral.

He said that nobody is taking away the coral from Saint Martin’s as the hard stony substance remains mostly under water of the Bay of Bengal and it can’t be extracted by common tourists.

On the other hand, he said, a ban on tourism in the island may threaten its sovereignty as different countries are showing interest in the geo-politically important island, located 10km south of mainland Teknaf and close to Myanmar border.

The conscious students will not allow any tourism restrictions on the Saint Martin’s, he vowed.

Joint convener Eyaqub Majumder, Muhammad Mohiuddin Rahad, and a group of students of Saint Martin’s studying at different universities in Dhaka also spoke in the press conference.

The interim government has decided to impose some restrictions on tourism in Saint Martin’s.

Effective from November 1, tourists visiting Saint Martin’s must return the same day, while in December and January, a maximum of 2,000 tourists per day will be allowed to stay overnight.

The country’s tour operators have opposed the ban arguing it will harm the tourism industry and thus the economy.

According to them between 8,000 and 10,000 people visited the island per day before the restrictions were imposed.

source: UNB