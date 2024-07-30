DU calls for not harassing its innocent students - Dainikshiksha

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities urged all concerned including the law enforcement agencies to ensure that no harassment takes place on any of their innocent student, said a DU release today.

The university made the call amid different media reports that action is being taken against various persons who were allegedly involved in the violence and destructive activities centering the quota reform movement.

The authorities also instructed their students to convey message to the proctor office if any incident of harassment occur against any innocent student of the DU, the release said.

The university authorities will provide all possible assistance in this regard, the release added.