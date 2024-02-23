DU defends allegations of entry test question paper leakage as ‘rumour’ - Dainikshiksha

Just a few hours prior to the entry tests of Arts, Law and Social Science faculties, the Dhaka University (DU) authority defended itself regarding the allegations of admission test question paper leakage, saying it just a ‘rumuour’ spread on social media including Facebook on Thursday morning.

The admission tests of the three faculties under a single unit are scheduled to be held between 11 am to 12.30 pm on Friday in the country’s eight divisional headquarters including Dhaka.

On Thursday morning, rumours spread on social media that the question paper of the entry test was available in exchange for money and the admission aspirants were asked to contact through Telegrams to have those.

The aspirants were asked to pay Tk 20, 000 in advance and the rest Tk 30, 000 will have to be paid post the examination.

Asked about the rumour, Prof Zia Rahman, dean of Social Science Faculty and chief coordinator of the admission test, said, "The rumour that spread on social media about question paper leakage makes no sense at all to us.”

“Those (rumours) are totally misinformation. No one even can predict the process of this admission test and there is no chance of question out. We are one hundred percent confident about ourselves and our efforts. I think we will be able to conduct the admission test peacefully and transparently," he asserted.

DU Proctor Prof Makshudur Rahman told UNB that the things spread on social media but they were false and baseless.

Clearing their stance against the issue, he said an unscrupulous section wants to earn money by fooling people.

He, however, said they informed the law enforcement agencies about the rumour shortly after they had apprised of the matter. “They (law enforcers) are working on it to identify them.”

A total of 1, 12, 278 students submitted applications against 2,944 seats, meaning one student will have to compete with 37 others to secure his or her position.

The candidates will be able to download admit cards till 10 am on Friday.

The admission aspirants will have to overcome MCQ and broad question hurdles in two segments while 60 marks on MCQ basis will be from English, Bangla and General Knowledge and the rest 40 marks in the written test. The written part consists of Bangla and English.source: unb