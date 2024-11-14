DU reschedules admission test for Ijtema, ‘Ka’ unit exam on Feb 15 - Dainikshiksha

The General Admission Committee of Dhaka University (DU) has rescheduled the "Ka" unit (science) admission test to February 15 due to the Biswa Ijtema.

Previously, the exam was scheduled for February 1.

"We decided to defer the 'Ka' unit test date as it coincides with Biswa Ijtema," said Professor Mamun Ahmed, pro-vice chancellor (academic) of the university, following a committee meeting.

The university's 2024-2025 admission tests will begin on January 4 with the "Cha" unit (fine arts), followed by exams for the "Kha" unit (arts, law, and social Sciences) on January 25.

The "Ga" unit (business studies) exam is set for February 8, while the Institute of Business Administration entrance exam will be held on January 3.

source: the daily star