DU students protest over professor's Facebook post insulting Islam, July-August martyrs - Dainikshiksha

Dhaka University (DU) students staged a protest on Thursday night in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence after Prof Shishir Bhattacharya of the Institute of Modern Languages posted comments on Facebook that were deemed insulting to Islam and the martyrs of the July-August uprising.

During the protest, students chanted slogans such as "Break the syndicate of the killers, crush them," "Religious insult will not be tolerated," "Shishir, where are you?" "Insulting the Prophet, we Muslims will not tolerate," and "Boycott the teacher’s association, boycott!" among others.

The protesters presented a three-point demand to the Vice-Chancellor, insisting on the dismissal of Shishir and his prosecution for insulting religion, dismantling the current illegal syndicate to form a lawful one, and removing fascist teacher’s associates while taking legal action against them.

Mossadek Ali, a student from the Bangla department, said, “If our three-point demands are not met soon, we will launch a more intense movement. Over the next two days, we will carry out public outreach to garner support for our cause.”



Another student, A B Zubayer, said, “When any teacher insults religion, we no longer consider them a teacher but a scoundrel. Shishir Bhattacharya has dared to do this. We demand his resignation and punishment.”

He also criticised the teacher’s association, claiming, “The association is trying to rehabilitate fascist forces by electing the Nil Dal. Many fascist allies still hold positions within the teacher’s association. This attempt by the Nil Dal to bring back fascism must be stopped.”

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor Niaz Ahmed Khan joined the protest and assured the students that their demands would be considered legally.

Addressing the allegations against Shihir, the VC said, “Any form of religious insult is a despicable act. We cannot tolerate such behaviour. The martyrs of the 24th are revered heroes, and insulting them is a vile act. Legal action will be taken against anyone who engages in such behaviour.”

Regarding the syndicate issues, the Niaz said, “Many members of the university’s syndicate have already been removed through legal processes, and the remaining issues will also be resolved in the same manner.”

