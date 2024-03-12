DU students protest SUST, NUST decision to ban Iftar parties - Dainikshiksha

DU students protest SUST, NUST decision to ban Iftar parties

dainikshiksha desk |

A group of students of Dhaka University formed a human chain protesting the decision of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NUST) to impose ban on students' parties during Ramadan.

The human chain was formed on the premises of anti-terrorist Raju monument of Dhaka University at 6.45 pm.

AB Jobair, a student of Islamic Studies department, said, "It is our right to observe the festival of our religion. Imposing a ban on our culture and our rights is a crime."

Another student of the Social Welfare Department of DU named Arifur Rahman, said, " the two University authorities imposed a ban on the iftar party following the order of Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But our prime minister didn’t tell us to impose a ban on iftar parties arranged by students."

In the protest, the protesters said that the iftar is a cultural heritage of Bengali Muslim community. Imposing ban on the culture of a particular community is nothing but an attack on the community.

The human chain later marched to Oporajeyo Bangla monument with a procession demanding withdrawal of the ban and welcome Ramdan.source: unb

Schools to remain open during Ramadan as Appellate Division stays HC order - dainik shiksha Schools to remain open during Ramadan as Appellate Division stays HC order DU students protest SUST, NUST decision to ban Iftar parties - dainik shiksha DU students protest SUST, NUST decision to ban Iftar parties Experts for following blended learning model to ensure quality education - dainik shiksha Experts for following blended learning model to ensure quality education Bailey Road Tragedy: Brishty Khatun's body handed over to her family - dainik shiksha Bailey Road Tragedy: Brishty Khatun's body handed over to her family please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0032188892364502