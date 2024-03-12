DU students protest SUST, NUST decision to ban Iftar parties - Dainikshiksha

A group of students of Dhaka University formed a human chain protesting the decision of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) and Noakhali University of Science and Technology (NUST) to impose ban on students' parties during Ramadan.

The human chain was formed on the premises of anti-terrorist Raju monument of Dhaka University at 6.45 pm.

AB Jobair, a student of Islamic Studies department, said, "It is our right to observe the festival of our religion. Imposing a ban on our culture and our rights is a crime."

Another student of the Social Welfare Department of DU named Arifur Rahman, said, " the two University authorities imposed a ban on the iftar party following the order of Our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. But our prime minister didn’t tell us to impose a ban on iftar parties arranged by students."

In the protest, the protesters said that the iftar is a cultural heritage of Bengali Muslim community. Imposing ban on the culture of a particular community is nothing but an attack on the community.

The human chain later marched to Oporajeyo Bangla monument with a procession demanding withdrawal of the ban and welcome Ramdan.source: unb