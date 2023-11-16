DU students stage demonstration demanding sufficient facilities at central library - Dainikshiksha

Students of Dhaka University on Wednesday staged demonstration demanding end of mismanagement at the central library of the university.

Library users took position in front of the central library around 11 am and displayed placards carrying different slogans to bring discipline at the central library.

They urged the university administration to take step to resolve different problems like accommodation , insufficient washroom, insufficient CCTV cameras, noise and others.

The students also urged the authorities to check ID cards and drive out outsiders who are not the students of the university but regular come to the library.

At one stage, DU assistant proctor Prof. Badrul Hasan and librarian Prof. Nasir Uddin Munshi came and assured the students of resolving the issues as soon as possible.

Students said they do not want any assurances but they want to see implementation.