DU students to enjoy shuttle bus service for first time - Dainikshiksha

For the first time, Dhaka University (DU) is going to launch a shuttle bus service for its students.

The service, which will operate on a trial basis for three months, is expected to be inaugurated by DU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan, in the last week of this month.

Prof Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, treasurer at the university, inspected the buses designated for the shuttle service on Thursday (November 21).

The service will operate with three non-AC minibuses, running in circular routes across the campus from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

