DU students to enjoy shuttle bus service for first time - Dainikshiksha

DU students to enjoy shuttle bus service for first time

Dainikshiksha desk |

For the first time, Dhaka University (DU) is going to launch a shuttle bus service for its students.

The service, which will operate on a trial basis for three months, is expected to be inaugurated by DU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Khan, in the last week of this month.

Prof Dr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, treasurer at the university, inspected the buses designated for the shuttle service on Thursday (November 21).

The service will operate with three non-AC minibuses, running in circular routes across the campus from 7:00am to 9:00pm.

Source: UNB

Chief Adviser says education must foster creativity - dainik shiksha Chief Adviser says education must foster creativity Seven colleges: Committee to design framework - dainik shiksha Seven colleges: Committee to design framework Schools instructed to arrange July uprising memorial meetings - dainik shiksha Schools instructed to arrange July uprising memorial meetings Asif asks students not to pay heed to provocation - dainik shiksha Asif asks students not to pay heed to provocation Students stage coffin procession at DU against 'fascist forces' - dainik shiksha Students stage coffin procession at DU against 'fascist forces' please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0030159950256348