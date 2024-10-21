DU to probe incident of hijab being placed on Raju sculpture - Dainikshiksha

DU to probe incident of hijab being placed on Raju sculpture

dainikshiksha desk |

A group of unidentified men placed a black cloth on the female figure of the Raju Memorial Sculpture at Dhaka University late last night, to make it appear as if she were wearing a hijab.

The hijab was placed on the sculpture but quickly removed by a group of students who noticed it.

Witnesses reported seeing several masked men arrive on motorcycles, place the cloth around the figure, and then leave the scene.

The university administration has decided to form a committee to investigate the incident, Saifuddin Ahmed, proctor of Dhaka University told The Daily Star.

A proctorial team was sent to the site following the report, but the students had already removed the hijab by the time they arrived, he added.

source: The Daily Star

Three CU students injured in clash with JL activists near campus - dainik shiksha Three CU students injured in clash with JL activists near campus SC allows plea of Professor Yunus, 6 others in embezzlement case - dainik shiksha SC allows plea of Professor Yunus, 6 others in embezzlement case JU female students stage midnight demo - dainik shiksha JU female students stage midnight demo Two student movement victims undergo cornea transplant - dainik shiksha Two student movement victims undergo cornea transplant JnU student murder in August: Ex-state minister Kamal sent to jail - dainik shiksha JnU student murder in August: Ex-state minister Kamal sent to jail ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market - dainik shiksha ‘Qawmi Madrasa: An Unfinished Publication’ available in market please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0027329921722412