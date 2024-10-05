During class time all university students will be in class : IU VC - Dainikshiksha

During class time campuses will be empty and all students will be in class, said Professor Dr. Naqib Mohammad Nasrullah. That's his dream and it wants to see at this university.

On Saturday 6th Octobr, Nuclear Scientist Dr. MA Wazed Miah Science Building room number 102, is organizing event ASM (American Society for Microbiology) Student Chapter at Islamic University and the prize distribution ceremony of Microbiology Quiz Competition 2024 . As the Chief Guest was present newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naqib Mohammad Nasrullah.

As the special guest was present, Prof. Dr. Md. Rezwanul Islam, Dean, Faculty of Biology. Presided over by Professor Dr. Mohammad Minnatul Karim, Department of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering, ASM Country Director. Event was also present special guest, Professor Dr. Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Department of Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology. ASM Student Chapter, IU President Shovon Saha gave presentation . ASM Student Chapter, IU Secretary Abu Reza and Udisa Islam Subah moderated the program. The winners of the microbiology quiz competition were awarded crests and certificates.

Newly appointed VC said, when I become very popular in a polluted society, it will seem that I am also polluted. When I'm unpopular in a polluted society, you'll think I'm doing the right way. I will try to increase the incentives of those who will do research in this university, journal publications. He sought cooperation of the students and teachers to create a conducive environment for research.

Also addressing teachers told, post-positions come automatically. Teachers, don't be greedy for this, your goal should be to be a good teacher, a good professor. If the students do not have a cordial relationship with the teachers, then the students will not be able to acquire real knowledge.