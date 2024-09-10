Eager to work with Prof Yunus-led interim government: US - Dainikshiksha

The United States has trashed the speculation on US involvement in the recent student-led anti-government protests in Bangladesh, stressing that they are eager to work with the interim government.

"We continue to be ready and eager to work with interim government that’s led by Dr Muhammad Yunus as it charts its democratic future for the people of Bangladesh," Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a regular briefing in Washington on Monday( September 9).

He said they are continuing to monitor the developments in Bangladesh closely.

Drawing his attention, one of the reporters said there have been claims about Chinese influence in Bangladeshi recent student protests.

In reply, Patel said he is just not going to speculate.

The reporter said some Indian media outlets have suggested U.S. involvement in the anti-government protest in Bangladesh while India has historically been a close ally of the ousted government.

Patel said he has not seen those reports. "But what I can unequivocally say is that they are not true. That’s probably why I’ve not seen them," he added.

Nobel laureate and globally acclaimed economist Prof Muhammad Yunus was sworn-in as the chief adviser of the interim government on August 8 bringing hope for a new journey towards Bangladesh’s democratic future.

The US said they would support the interim government of Bangladesh and strengthen ties with Dhaka on a range of issues.

The US would work closely with Bangladesh on health, education, labour, governance, and the Rohingya issues.

Earlier, the US government congratulated the chief adviser and said it was looking forward to working together.source: unb