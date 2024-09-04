Education Adviser urges people to stop forced resignation, harassment of teachers - Dainikshiksha

Education and Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Tuesday urged all concerned to refrain from forcing teachers to quit and harassing them.

He said it has been observed that incidents of forcing teachers to resign and various forms of harassment are still continuing in educational institutions across the country, which is absolutely unacceptable. “Such activities must be refrained from.”

He made the call during a meeting with officials of the Ministry of Education at the Secretariat.

The Education Adviser said the authorities concerned will investigate the allegations of corruption and misconduct against any teachers and officials and take action.

“The administration of educational institutions has been instructed to take action against those who violate discipline,” he said.

Instructions have already been given to the local administration to address any illegal and criminal activities, said the adviser adding, “Students must protect the peaceful environment of their respective educational institutions in their own interest.”source: unb