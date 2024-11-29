Education Adviser urges VCs to encourage students to respect law - Dainikshiksha

Education Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud today gave a set of directives to all university administrations, which included encouraging students to be respectful to law and preventing them from creating tense situations on political issues.

In a letter, the Education Adviser gave six directives to the vice-chancellors of all public and private universities.

Wahiduddin Mahmud, in the letter, spoke about the various incidents that have recently taken place in different parts of the country and the protests of students.

In the letter, he said that due to various incidents in different parts of the country, unpleasant incidents like mob justice have been occurring in universities.

As a result, on the one hand, educational activities are being severely disrupted, on the other hand, there is a danger of endangering the educational atmosphere, he said.

The adviser said it is essential for the university administrations to take effective steps for maintaining the quality of education.

The six directives of the adviser are-

1. Organizing regular workshops, seminars and discussions to raise awareness among students about the importance of peace and discipline. In addition, taking measures for extra-curricular activities, such as debate competitions, cultural programs, sports competitions, encouraging students to respect the law, preventing them from creating tense situations on political issues and informing them about the risks and consequences of activities such as mob justice.



2. Deploying adequate number of security personnel to strengthen the security system on the campuses and introducing effective monitoring systems at the entry and exit points of the campuses.

3. Continuing timely discussions with all parties to avoid any conflict and maintaining close contact with local law enforcement agencies to take prompt action in case of violence or illegal behavior.

4. Taking initiatives to take prompt action in accordance with the existing law in case of unwanted incidents and making decisions by discussing relevant issues in the administrative committee of the university.

5. Taking effective measures to ensure that the learning environment is not disrupted and applying effective methods such as rescheduling classes.

6. Preparing regular reports on the situation of the university and sending them to the Ministry of Education and University Grants Commission (UGC) if required. Regularly monitoring the progress of the steps taken to maintain congenial environment.

In the letter, the Education Advisor said, "I express my hope that through your (VCs) leadership and foresight, with the proper coordination of students, proctors, hall administration, order and peace will be restored on the campuses and students will be able to continue their educational activities without any hindrance."

Source: BSS