Education must foster creativity : Professor Yunus - Dainikshiksha

Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus on Wednesday said that the country’s education system must foster creativity to create a generation of entrepreneurs in the country.

He made the statement when he visited the education ministry at the Bangladesh Secretariat in the city, according to a press release of the chief adviser’s press wing.

‘Humans are born entrepreneurs. Yet, our education system creates jobseekers. It is a flawed education system,’ the chief adviser said.

He underlined the need for reforming the education system in a way that it created a generation of entrepreneurs.

Education adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud and education secretary Siddiq Jobaer were present during the chief adviser’s meeting with senior education ministry officials.

‘We need education, which helps students become creative people. Our young people must utilise their creative potentials,’ Muhammad Yunus said.

The chief adviser chaired his first cabinet meeting at the secretariat and later visited the education ministry.

He said Bangladesh should not create an education system that emphasises only scores achieved in the examination.

‘The perception that exam score is everything must go,’ he said.

He also called for narrowing generational gaps in Bangladeshi society, saying the country must understand the language of the new generation, their aspirations and their thought process.

‘We must understand the language and the thought process of the youth. We need to know how the older generation can share their experience with the younger generation,’ he said.

‘The distance between young and old generations gets bigger; it will create troubles. We must minimise the gap ideas between generations,’ the chief adviser said.

He also stressed the need for fostering family values in the national curricula.