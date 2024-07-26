Educational institutions to be reopened after ensuring cent percent safety of students: Mohibul - Dainikshiksha

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today said educational institutions in the country will be reopened after ensuring cent percent safety of the students.

“It will not be wise to reopen the educational institutions hurriedly. Smooth academic environment will have to be ensured first for reopening the educational institutions,” he told reporters at his secretariat office.

Presently the main concern is the HSC examinations, he said, adding that the HSC examinations scheduled for July 25 have been postponed. The new dates for the examinations will be informed later, he added.

On July 18, the education ministry in a notification postponed the HSC and equivalent examinations of all education boards scheduled for July 21, 23, and 25 due to unavoidable reasons.

Other examinations will be held as per the announced schedule from July 28, said the notification signed by Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Bangladesh Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and chairman of the Dhaka Education Board.source: bss