Eid-ul-Azha: BR starts selling advance train tickets - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Railway has commenced the sale of advance train tickets online this morning to ensure a smooth journey before Eid-ul-Azha.

BR is selling tickets for June 12 today. The sale of tickets for trains bound for the western zone started at 8:00am while sale of tickets for east-bound trains will begin at 2:00pm.

"So far, selling of tickets is going on smoothly," a top BR official said. Tickets for June 13, 14, 15 and 16 will be sold on June 3, 4, 5 and 6 respectively.

All tickets will be sold online.