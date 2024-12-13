Eminent poet Helal Hafiz passes away - Dainikshiksha

Helal Hafiz, a celebrated poet of rebellion and love, has passed away. He was 76.

He was declared dead by doctors at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in Dhaka on Friday afternoon.

According to BSMMU authorities, the poet suffered a fatal injury following a fall in the bathroom of Super Home, a residence located in Shahbagh, Dhaka, at about 2:30 pm.

The poet was taken to BSMMU where he was pronounced dead.

The gifted poet had been battling multiple health issues for years, including glaucoma, kidney complications, diabetes, and neurological disorders.

Born on October 7, 1948 in Netrokona, Helal Hafiz rose to prominence with his debut poetry collection, Je Jale Agun Jwole (The Water That Burns), published in 1986.

The book has since gone through over 33 editions, a testament to its enduring popularity.

Hafiz also worked as a journalist for many years, contributing to leading newspapers such as Jugantor.

His poetry gained immense popularity during Bangladesh's anti-authoritarian movements, with his iconic lines from the poem Nishiddho Sampadokiyo (Forbidden Editorial), "Ekhon Joubon Jar, Michhile Jabar Tar Shreshtho Shomoy" ("Those who are young, now is the best time to join the procession"), becoming a rallying cry for protests.

In recognition of his contribution to Bangla literature, Hafiz was awarded the prestigious Bangla Academy Award in 2013.

He also received other accolades, including the Khalekdad Chowdhury Award.

Helal Hafiz's work will remain immortal, inspiring future generations of poets and readers alike.

Source: the daily star