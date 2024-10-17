Ex-DNCC mayor Atiqul sent to jail in murder cases - Dainikshiksha

Ex-DNCC mayor Atiqul sent to jail in murder cases

dainikshiksha desk |

A court here today sent the former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam to jail, showing him arrested in three separate murder cases.

 Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Ali Haider passed the order as police produced him before the court in a case filed over the murder of schoolboy Rakib Hasan.

Police later pleaded to show him arrested in two more cases filed over the murders of Al Shahriar Hossain and autorickshaw driver Md Roni, with the capital's Mohammadpur Police Station.
 
Allowing the police plea, the court showed Atiqul arrested in all three murder cases and sent him to jail, scrapping his bail plea.

Police arrested the former DNCC mayor from the capital's Mohakhali DOHS area last night.

