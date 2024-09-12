Ex-lawmaker Karim, two others detained while feeling to India - Dainikshiksha

Ex-lawmaker Karim, two others detained while feeling to India

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) today rounded up three persons including former lawmaker of Chattogram-6 constituency Fazley Karim Chowdhury while they were fleeing to India through Akhaura border area.

"A patrol team of the paramilitary forces detained them as they were going to India illegally crossing Abdullahpur of Akhaura bordering area at 7am", said a BGB press release.

The other arrestees are- former member of Akhaura's Nurpur Union Parishad M Hannan Molla and human trafficking gang member M Nayeem Chowdhury.

The handover of the arrestees to the Akhaura police station is underway.source: bss

