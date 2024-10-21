Ex-minister Imran Ahmad arrested: DMP - Dainikshiksha

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested former Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmad from Banani area of Dhaka on Sunday night.
A whatsapp message sent from the DMP confirmed it.
However, it didn’t elaborate in which case he was arrested.
Imran Ahmed was elected from Sylhet-4 constituency five times and he was appointed as state minister for the expatriates’ welfare and overseas employment in 2018.
In 2019 he was made a full minister of the ministry.
After the 12th parliamentary election held on January 7 this year, he was given the same portfolio.source: unb