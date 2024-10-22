Ex-MP Barrister Sumon arrested in Dhaka - Dainikshiksha

Police have arrested former lawmaker Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon from Mirpur.

Officials said Sumon was arrested late Monday night by members from Mirpur Model Police Station.

He has been taken to Pallabi Police Station as there was no proper facility to keep an accused in Mirpur Police Station which was damaged in an arson attack during the recent mass upsurge.

Nazrul Islam, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Pallabi Police Station confirmed the matter.

According to the OC, Sumon was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of a student during the July-August anti-discrimination student movement.

Before the arrest Barrister Sumon said on his verified Facebook account, "I am going with the police. See you in court. Pray for me, everyone."

Sumon was elected as an independent candidate in controversial January 7 polls from Habiganj-4 constituency.