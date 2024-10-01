Ex-MPs Jakob, Gini remanded in separate murder attempt cases - Dainikshiksha

Ex-MPs Jakob, Gini remanded in separate murder attempt cases

Dainikshiksha Desk |

A court here today remanded former lawmakers Abdullah Al Islam Jakob and Mahbub Ara Begun Gini in two separate cases of attempt to murder.

Of the two, Jakob, a former deputy minister of the Ministry of Environment and Forest, was placed on five-day remand in the case lodged over alleged attempt to murder former BNP lawmaker Nazim Uddin Alam in Savar in 2012.

Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Sultana passed the order as police produced Jakob, also a former lawmaker from Bhola-4, before the court and pleaded to place him on seven-day remand.

Jakob was arrested from capital's Gulshan area early today.

Meanwhile, Dhaka Senior Judicial Magistrate Rabeya Sultana placed Mahbub Ara Begun Gini, former lawmaker from Gaibandha-2, on three-day remand in a case lodged for allegedly attempting to murder college student Rabius Sunny Shipu in Ashulia during the recent anti-discrimination student movement.

Gini was arrested from capital's Dhanmandi area early today (October 1).source: bss

