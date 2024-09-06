Ex-Shipping Minister Shahjahan Khan arrested: DB - Dainikshiksha

Detectives of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested former Shipping Minister and Awami League Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan from Dhaka’s Dhanmondi early Friday.

Md Rabiul Hossain Bhuiyan, joint commissioner (north) of the DMP’s Detective Branch (DB), confirmed the matter to UNB on Friday morning.

He said a DB team raided a house in Dhanmondi and arrested him from there at around 3am.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) decided to launch an investigation into the former minister who was elected from the Madaripur-2 constituency.

Earlier in 2014, the ACC summoned him over allegations related to irregularities in plot allocation and the accumulation of illegal assets.

His affidavit for the 11th parliamentary election revealed his huge wealth, including two cars, 96 bhori of gold belonging to his wife and two buses registered under his wife's name.

He also served as the chairman of the standing committee of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs.source: unb