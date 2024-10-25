Ex-state minister Zakir on 3-day remand in murder case - Dainikshiksha

A court here today placed former state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain on three-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of electrician Shamim Hawlader in capital's Mohammadpur area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on five-day remand in the case.

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the former junior minister from the city's Mohammadpur area on October 24.

Shamim Hawlader was shot in Mohammadpur Beribadh area on July 20 during the anti-discrimination student movement. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed from his injuries later.

Shamim's cousin Jakir Hossain later filed the case with the Mohammadpur Police Station.

source: BSS