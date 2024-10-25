Ex-state minister Zakir on 3-day remand in murder case - Dainikshiksha

Ex-state minister Zakir on 3-day remand in murder case

dainikshiksha desk |

A court here today placed former state minister for primary and mass education Zakir Hossain on three-day remand in a case lodged over the murder of electrician Shamim Hawlader in capital's Mohammadpur area.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter passed the order as police produced the accused before the court and pleaded to place him on five-day remand in the case.

Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested the former junior minister from the city's Mohammadpur area on October 24.

Shamim Hawlader was shot in Mohammadpur Beribadh area on July 20 during the anti-discrimination student movement. He was rushed to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed from his injuries later.

Shamim's cousin Jakir Hossain later filed the case with the Mohammadpur Police Station.

source: BSS

ICT gets five new prosecutors - dainik shiksha ICT gets five new prosecutors Seminar on study opportunities in Russia held in Dhaka - dainik shiksha Seminar on study opportunities in Russia held in Dhaka IU IT Society gets new body - dainik shiksha IU IT Society gets new body Ex-state minister Zakir on 3-day remand in murder case - dainik shiksha Ex-state minister Zakir on 3-day remand in murder case BOU working to turn rural people into skilled workforce: VC - dainik shiksha BOU working to turn rural people into skilled workforce: VC please click here to view dainikshiksha website Execution time: 0.0043570995330811