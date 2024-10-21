Extending govt age limit: Jobseekers stage sit-in at Shahbagh demanding notification - Dainikshiksha

Over a hundred job seekers are staging a sit-in in front of the National Museum in Shahbagh, demanding that an immediate notification be issued extending the minimum age for entry into government jobs to 35 years.

The demonstrators, who started the sit-in around 11:30am, said they would not leave the premises until the notification is issued.

They were still at the spot around 2:30pm, when this report was filed, our DU correspondent reports.

Leaders of the movement told reporters that they were planning to go on a hunger strike if their demand is not met today.

Earlier, the Public Administration Reforms Commission recommended that the age limit for entering government jobs be set at 35 years for men and 37 years for women.

The head of the committee, Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, provided this information to reporters at the Secretariat on October 14th.

According to the agitating job seekers, a decision regarding the age limit extension was promised to come from the commission last Thursday, October 17th. However, no decision or notification has been issued yet.