Facebook and Messenger blocked again on mobile networks - Dainikshiksha

Facebook and Messenger blocked again on mobile networks

dainikshiksha desk |

In a sudden move, social media platforms Facebook and Messenger have been blocked again in Bangladesh on mobile networks.

This shutdown has been implemented specifically on mobile networks, according to sources from local mobile operators.

The restriction, which began at approximately 12 pm, involves the suspension of cache access to Meta's platforms.

When asked about the duration of the blockage, mobile operator representatives stated that no timeline has been provided. This suggests that the platforms may remain inaccessible until further notice.

“Considering the ongoing situation, authorities have restricted the use of some applications through mobile internet. We are in constant communications with the authorities in this regard,” said A Grameenphone statement.

This is a developing story, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.source: unb

