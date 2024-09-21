Fascist AL's allies engaged in killings, vandalism across country to destabilise interim govt: Fakhrul - Dainikshiksha

Expressing deep concern over the recent unrest in hill districts that left 4 dead and dozens injured, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the allies of fascist Awami League have indulged in killings and vandalism across the country to destabilize the interim government.

In a statement on Friday, BNP Secretary General said, "Though the Awami fascist government has fallen in the student-public movement, the allies of the defeated forces are still engaged in creating anarchy in the country.

“They are involved in a deep conspiracy. Unable to accept the historic victory of the students, the conspirators have gone on a nationwide killing spree to destabilize the current interim government,” he said.

Although the people have been freed from the terrible misrule of the Awami fascist regime, the country is still not completely safe.

The defeated forces of the AL government are desperate to destabilize the country. For this reason, people are being attacked and seriously injured in demonic manners.

Mirza Fakhrul said the incidents of casualties by criminals in Khagrachari and Rangamati are a brutal exposure of that. There is no alternative to suppress these offenders with iron hands, he stated.

“Everyone, regardless of party affiliation, needs to be vigilant so that conspirators do not reap the benefits by following a trail of attacks and bloodshed. And only then, real democracy, good governance and security of people's lives will be ensured in the country,” Fakhrul added.

In the statement, the BNP Secretary General called for the immediate arrest and exemplary punishment of the perpetrators of Khagrachari, Rangamati violence.

He prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. The BNP leader also wished for speedy recoveries of the injured.source: unb