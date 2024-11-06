Female students protest ‘evening curfew’ law at BAU - Dainikshiksha

Female students of Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) staged demonstrations on Tuesday night demanding the cancellation of the imposed new evening curfew law that restricts their entry into the dormitories.

The students held a march from several university halls, parading through various streets before gathering in front of the Vice Chancellor's residence. There, they staged a sit-in protest.

The students chanted slogans, calling for an extension of the curfew hours for female students to enter the halls.

The protest was triggered by a recently announced policy, signed by the provosts of the university's five women's halls, which set strict entry deadlines.

Under the new guidelines, female students are required to return to the halls by 8 pm during summer and 7 pm during winter.

The protestors refuted the policy, especially in light of the university’s central library, which remains open until 8 pm.

"The new rule says we must return by 7 pm., but the central library remains open until 8 pm. How can we adhere to this policy?" said Janatul Fiza, a student at BAU.

She alleged that women are already facing harassment on campus, and the proctorial body does nothing to stop it. Instead, they are forcing them to enter the halls earlier under the guise of safety.

Moreover, the policy stipulates that students who return more than three times will lose their dormitory seat, which the students found unreasonable. "We were admitted here based on our academic merit and given seats in the dorms. How can the administration undermine our hard work with such a policy?" Fiza questioned.

Another student, Adiya Sultana, expressed similar concerns, addressing the sense of insecurity among female students on campus. "Women students are experiencing discrimination when it comes to entering the halls. We are protesting for an extension of the curfew, better security measures, and to ensure a non-discriminatory environment at BAU.”

BAU Proctor Prof Dr. Mohammad Abdul Alim, defended the matter saying that the policy was introduced with the safety of female students in mind.

The proctorial body is working continuously to ensure the safety of students. This policy was not designed to curtail anyone's rights or freedom, he said.

The administration will consider the library timing issue and discuss it in an upcoming meeting with the Vice Chancellor, the proctor said.

"The policy's primary purpose is to ensure the safety of female students, and we ask the proctorial body to assist in enforcing this," he claimed.

The Vice Chancellor is expected to meet with representatives from each hall early next week to discuss the issues raised by the students, the proctor continued.

source: UNB