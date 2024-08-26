Firearm licences issued to civilians in 15yrs suspended - Dainikshiksha

Firearm licences issued to civilians in 15yrs suspended

Dainikshiksha Desk |

The government has suspended the license of firearms issued to civilians.

A government notification, signed by Md. Zahirul Haque, Senior Assistant Secretary, Public Security Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, said that the firearms licenses issued to civilians between January 6, 2009 and August 5, 2024 have been suspended.

It directed the license holders to submit their ammunition and firearms to the concerned police station by September 3.

The notification also said that the District Magistrate will take necessary measures in this regard as per the Arms Act, 1878 (Act XI of 1878) and the Firearms License Issuance, Renewal and Use Policy-2016 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.source: bss

