Flood in Sherpur: Death toll reaches 7

Dainikshiksha Desk |

Three more people were confirmed to have died after being swept away by floodwaters in Sherpur district, raising the death toll to seven.Sanowar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Nalitabari Police Station, confirmed the deaths to our local correspondent.

The three deceased were identified as Zahura Khatun, 70, of Poragaon union; Muktar Hossain, 50, of Urfa union under Nakla upazila; and Mahua Khatun of Namabatkuchi village under Nalitabari upazila. Mahua was missing since Friday night.

The flood marooned around 1.5 lakh people in Sadar, Jhenaigati, Nalitabari, Nakla and Sreebordi upazilas of the district, according to data of the district administration.

Aman paddies on around 25,000 hectares, and vegetables of around 1,000 hectares have been submerged due to the floods. More than 65,000 farmers have been affected by the flood, according to the local agriculture office.

Deputy Commissioner Torofdar Mahmudur Rahman said that operation for evacuating the flood-affected people and distribution of relief materials to the victims are ongoing.

Rapid rise in the water levels of the Bhogai and the Chellakhali rivers is leading to deterioration of the flood situation, Md Nakibuzzaman Khan, executive engineer of BWDB in Sherpur, said yesterday.

