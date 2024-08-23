French President extends full support to Prof Yunus-led interim govt to strengthen ties - Dainikshiksha

Extending his government’s full support, President of France Emmanuel Macron has said France looks forward to working with Bangladesh interim government Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and his teams to strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Extending his sincere congratulations to Prof Yunus on his appointment as Chief Adviser to the interim government of Bangladesh, the French President said, “In this complex period that your country is going through, please know that you can count on the full support of France.”

President Macron wished Prof Yunus every success in meeting the challenges awaiting him.

The Chief Adviser’s press wing shared the letter on Wednesday.

The French President hoped that the joint work aimed at continuously strengthening the bilateral relationship can continue, on essential subjects such as respect for human rights and minorities, adaptation to climate change, and the fight against poverty.

“As Bangladesh now enters a period of transition, the interim government you lead will have the important task of preparing the ground for democratic elections and ensuring that a return to calm and national reconciliation can be achieved,” said the French President in a letter to Prof Yunus.

“As such, I welcome the messages you have already sent in this regard,” he said.source: unb