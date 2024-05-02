Freshers’ reception held at BUP - Dainikshiksha

The Freshers’ reception 2023-2024 for the newly enrolled students of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) was held at BUP Campus on Thursday (May 2 May).

BUP Vice-Chancellor Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, PhD was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest. At the outset of the programme, the freshers were briefed on academic and administrative affairs of BUP.

The Chief Guest, during his speech, congratulated the students on their getting admitted to BUP. He said that here the freshers would not find BUP only as a place of learning but also a community that values diversity, creativity, and innovation. He encouraged the students to explore wisdom since true learning knows no bound and the pursuit of knowledge is a lifelong journey.

Mentioning them as the future leaders and change-makers, he emphasized on holding morality in pursuit of knowledge and excellence. He reiterated that BUP, outside the classroom, inculcates patriotism and integrity among students and also teaches them how to live a moral and disciplined life. The Chief Guest also alluded that BUP has different clubs that provide avenues for personal growth and augmentation and serve as catalysts for fostering connections and forging lifelong friendships as well. He also warned the students regarding the prevalence of drugs and abuse of social media. He specifically urged the students to consistently pursue the achievement of effective time management, truthfulness and leadership skills.

The Chief Guest also added that BUP underscores the importance of both outcome-based and need-based education to empower students to pursue their dreams. He concluded his speech with the hope that the newcomers will protect the honour of the country and ultimately brighten the image of the BUP across the world.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khondoker Mokaddem Hossain along with BUP high officials, faculty members, staffs and students were present in the programme, said a press release.