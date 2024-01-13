Further changes needed in curriculum, says Nowfel - Dainikshiksha

Newly-installed Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has said there might be some changes in curriculum and assessment methods.

He said this during a discussion with the Education Reporters Association, Bangladesh (ERAB) on Friday.

""The new curriculum presents several challenges. When it comes to the challenges of assessment methods, I must say that we are receiving various inputs for the new curriculum. Changes need to be made in the assessment methods, and there must be further adjustments in the new curriculum," he said.

"We want to incorporate the skills related to the workplace into our curriculum. This way, our students can plan their education based on the subject of the workplace and contribute to the education system," he added.source: unb