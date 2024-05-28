Gas supply to remain halted for 10 hours in N’ganj tomorrow - Dainikshiksha

Gas supply to remain halted for 10 hours in N’ganj tomorrow

dainikshiksha desk |

Gas supply will remain suspended for 10 hours from 10:00am to 8:00pm on Wednesday (May 29) in different areas of Narayanganj for gas pipeline relocation and installation.

According to Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company, the areas where gas supply will remain halted include Panchabati, Panchabati BSCIC, Bholai, Isdair, Kashipur, Goganpur , Char Syedpur, and Mukta.

Regretting the temporary inconvenience to consumers, the Titas Gas authority said that adjoining areas may experience low pressure in gas supply.source: newage

