GIZ delegation seeks UGC's help to implement higher education projects - Dainikshiksha

The delegation of German International Cooperation Society (GIZ) today sought continued cooperation from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in implementing higher education projects here.

The three-member GIZ delegation came up with the issue as it paid a courtesy call on UGC Chairman Professor Dr SMA Faiz at the UGC office this afternoon.

Manager of GIZ Project "Higher Education and Leadership Development for Sustainable Textiles in Bangladesh (HELD)" Dr. Christian Bochmann led the delegation, said a release.

UGC members - Professor Dr Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Professor Dr Mohammad Anwar Hossain, UGC Secretary Dr Md Fakhrul Islam, Director of International Collaboration Department Jesmin Parvin and other officials concerned took part in the meeting.



The meeting discussed in detail the 'Higher Education and Leadership Development for Sustainable Textiles in Bangladesh (HELD)' Kick Makes the Difference project and the establishment of a Sustainability Chair at Ahsanullah Science and Technology University, which is being implemented with the financial support of GIZ, it said.

The UGC called for higher research support on green textiles and sustainable clothing industry, launching an exchange program in Germany and enhancing the opportunities for students and providing support to various areas including imparting training for the teachers as well.



Besides, the delegation also urged the UGC to evaluate the impact of three projects being implemented by GIZ, the release added.

source: BSS