Govt committed to identifying , solving children's issues for their healthy growth - Dainikshiksha

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said the interim government, formed through a mass uprising of students-labourers-people, is firmly committed to identifying and solving the issues like negligence to children, child labour, malnutrition and child marriage that hinder the proper development of children.

"If the children grow up with the spirit of love, compassion and free thinking, they will be able to play a positive role in building the future Bangladesh," he said, adding that today's children will become tomorrow's artists, writers, philosophers, economists, scientists, doctors and engineers.

Prof Yunus made the remarks in a message marking the World Children's Day-2024 that is being observed on October 7.In 2024, World Children's Day calls on adults to listen to the future.

"By listening to children, we can fulfil their right to self-expression, understand their ideas for a better world and include their priorities in our actions today," said UNESCO.

On the occasion of the celebration of World Children's Day 2024' in Bangladesh, Prof Yunus expressed love and affection to all the children of the world including Bangladesh.

At the dawn of the construction of a new Bangladesh, the importance of observing the World Children's Day has reached a new level, he said.

"Children are the architects of prosperous Bangladesh. It is the responsibility of all of us to give importance to proper development of children to build Bangladesh anew," Prof Yunus said.

Therefore, he said, there is no alternative to proper environment, education, safety, nutrition and healthy entertainment in the physical, mental and cultural development of children.

Prof Yunus hoped that the programmes undertaken to celebrate 'World Children's Day 2024' will contribute to the overall development of children.

"May all the children of the world, including Bangladesh, grow up in safe and loving care - this is my hope today. I wish World Children's Day and Children's Rights Week 2024 a success," he said.