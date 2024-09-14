Govt condemns attack on Sufi shrines - Dainikshiksha

The Interim Government condemned in the strongest terms any hate speech and attack on the religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines. The disclosure came from a press statement issued on Saturday (September 14).

The statement said, “It has come to our notice that a group of miscreants have been attacking Sufi shrines and mazars in the country over the past few days. The Interim Government condemns in the strongest terms any hate speech and attack on the religious and cultural sites and the Sufi shrines.”

It added that the government is acting to bring the unscrupulous forces involved in the attacks to books and initiate stringent legal actions against them. The law enforcing agencies have been instructed to take adequate measures to protect the religious shrines and cultural sites.

The statement also added that Bangladesh is a country of communal harmony and peaceful coexistence of all beliefs for thousands of years.

We are stating in unambiguous terms that we will remain a country of harmony and any attempts to disturb religious or cultural tolerance and harmony will be strongly dealt with without discrimination, it added.