Govt retains law & order in its first 100-day: Jahangir - Dainikshiksha

Though restoration of law and order was a very challenging for the post-uprising administration, Home adviser Lt. Gen. Md. Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd.) claimed that his ministry has managed such an up-hill task almost successfully in 100 days of the interim government.

"We have been successful in maintaining law and order nationwide. The current law and order situation in the country is now almost at a satisfactory level due to timely and prudent measures taken by the police administration. But, there is a scope to improve the law and order situation further," he said in an interview with the national news agency at his office recently.

About success of the home ministry's first 100 days under the interim government, he said the most successful thing of his ministry is to bring back normalcy to public life from a chaotic situation that was created following the fall of the fascist regime on August 5 last.

The adviser also said they have asked all concerned to mobilise best ever efforts nationwide to improve the law and order further.

Replying to another query about the measures against corruption, Jahangir has sounded a note of warning against graft and irregularities under his ministry's jurisdiction, saying, "None will be spared if they are found involved in corruption and irregularities."

He reminded that 40 officers of the home ministry at various levels have so far been sent to forced retirement in the last three months.

To strengthen the police, he said they have recruited 3,500 constables and 1,200 sub inspectors alongside bringing major reshuffle in the force with transfer from top to bottom.

"Process of recruiting more manpower in the police force is underway," he said, adding that the three forces -- army, navy and air -- have been given magistracy power to help maintain the law and order nationwide.

About holding Durga Puja peacefully as a success one, he said, "It was our great success of holding the Durga Puja in a most peaceful and festive manner compared to the previous years".

Talking to BSS, Senior Secretary of Security Services Division D. Mohammad Abdul Momen said they have brought the law and order situation to a satisfactory level.

"We have brought law and order to a satisfactory level from a fragile situation after the August 5 changeover where police were absent in their duties," he said.

"If you compare the statistics between October 23 and October 24, then you will find that the law and order situation is much better now as criminal acts including murders and extortions have decreased significantly," he added.

Referring to the remarks made by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader that five lakh leaders and activists would be killed in case of the fall of their government, he said, now none can even say that five AL leaders and activists were killed since ousted of the AL regime.

"Terrorists and extortionists have no political identity. They must have to be exposed to justice regardless of their political affiliation," he added.

He said stringent security measures have been taken at the frontiers to stop smuggling of arms, drug trafficking alongside illegal trespass of the nationals of neighbouring countries along with checking illegal crossing of Bangladeshi nationals to neighbouring countries.

Police have so far arrested 748 miscreants while crossing Bangladesh borders, he said, adding that 64 Indian nationals were also arrested while illegally entering into Bangladesh territory in the last three months.

About traffic management, he said a committee was formed at the Chief Adviser (CA) office to look into the matter while the communication ministry has been entrusted with responsibility to pursue the move.

Replying to a question about whether any visible change is taking place in law enforcing agencies, he said, "Change is not a sudden matter. But, changes are happening gradually in the mentality of the forces. But, it will take time."

The interim government assumed the office on August 8, following the ousted of the fascist Awami League regime in face of the July-August uprising.

