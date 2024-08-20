Govt to form Foundation for July revolution victims - Dainikshiksha

The government has decided to set up a Foundation to take care of the wounded and the families of the dead and wounded who participated in the student-led revolution in July-August.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will head the Foundation, which will include a number of Advisers of the Interim Government, student representatives and the family members of the deceased and injured.

The disclosure came from a press release of the Press Wing of the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government on R=Tuesday.

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said, “We can never forget the contributions of the students and people who sacrificed their lives and who were grievously wounded while participating in the protests against the dictatorship.”

He added: “It is my duty and our national duty to stand by their side. We will do whatever is needed to take good care of the wounded and families of the deceased as soon as possible.”

Dr Yubus added: Arrangements have been made for their medical and family needs. Dedicated government departments and officials would be assigned in this regard..

The modalities of the Foundation will be announced very soon. Citizens and the Bangladeshi diaspora have been urged to contribute to the Foundation.