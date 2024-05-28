Great danger signal 10 for Payra, Mongla as Cyclone 'Remal' may hit by today evening - Dainikshiksha

Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today asked the Payra and Mongla maritime ports to hoist great danger signal number 10 while it issued nine for Cox's Bazar and Chattogram ports.

"The cyclonic storm 'Remal' is likely to move in a northerly direction and may cross Sagar island of WestBengal-Khepupara coast near Mongla by evening or midnight today", according to a latest cyclone warning bulletin issued by the met office this morning.

The cyclonic storm 'Remal' over north-west Bay and adjoining area moved to northwards, intensified into severe cyclonic storm over the same area, it said.

The storm was about 400kms southwest of Chattogram port, 360kms southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 330 kms south of Mongla port and 295 kms south of Payra port at 6am today, it added.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone, rain with gust wind has started over coastal regions of Bangladesh.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclonic center is about 90 kph, rising to 120 kph in gust or squalls. Sea will remain high near the severe cyclone center.

The coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali and their offshore islands and chars will come under great danger signal no ten.

The coastal district of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Feni, Cumilla, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Chandpur and their offshore islands and chars will come under great signal no nine.

Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Khulna, Satkhira, Bagherhat, Pirojpur, Jhalokhati, Borguna, Barishal, Bhola, Patuakhali, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Cumilla, Chattogram, Cox's Bazar and their offshore islands and chars are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 8-12 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Under the influence of the cyclone Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions are likely to be experienced of heavy (44-88mm) to very heavy rainfall (more89mm) with gusty or squally wind.

Due to very heavy rainfall, landslide may occur at place over the hilly regions of Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Chattogram.

All fishing boats and the trawlers over North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.source: bss