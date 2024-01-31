Hamdard University organizes freshers’ reception and farewell - Dainikshiksha

The Department of English, Hamdard University Bangladesh organized the ‘Freshers’ Reception & Farewell: Fall 2023’ ceremony on Wednesday (31 January).

The Dean of FSET, the Registrar-in-Charge and the Head along with other teachers of the English Department were present in the program, said a press release.

The speakers welcomed the Freshers and hoped that they would be competent in both skills and knowledge, the news release added.

They also wished that the outgoing students would represent the university in their respective fields. Also, students of the Department showcased a colorful cultural presentation in the afternoon.