Police early today arrested Moin Abdullah, son of former lawmaker Abul Hasnat Abdullah, from city's Gulshan area.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of police rounded up Moin from Gulshan-2 area around 3.30am.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) of media and public relations of DB Muhammad Talebur Rahman confirmed it.

Moin was accused of possessing explosive substances and several other cases under the Penal Code in Barishal.source: bss