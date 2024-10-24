Hasnat Abdullah wants to know political parties’ stance on President, constitution - Dainikshiksha

Hasnat Abdullah, a key coordinator of the anti-discrimination student movement, has urged all political parties to clarify their stance on the resignation of President Mohammed Shahabuddin, following his controversial remarks on ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation letter.

Hasnat made the statement during a press conference at the Central Shaheed Minar on Wednesday evening.

In his remarks, he criticized both the president and the "BaKSAL Constitution," asserting that Sheikh Hasina used this constitution to legitimize her actions, which he said do not represent the will of the people.

"We brought about Hasina’s fall through a mass uprising, but the fascist structures remain intact," he said. He emphasized that the movement's goal was to establish a new political settlement that reflects the desires of the common people.

"Those who support the mass uprising cannot support the 1972 Constitution," he added. "It was a BaKSAL constitution, and it is now entirely irrelevant. We want no association with the 1972 constitution."

Regarding a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) procession at Madhur Canteen on Dhaka University campus, he said there is "no chance of rehabilitating BCL" in the country. He called on citizens to resist BCL activities as they did before August 5.

Nasir Uddin Patwary, convener of the Jatiyo Nagorik Committee, echoed Hasnat’s sentiments, calling for national unity to root out the remnants of the fascist regime. Patwary specifically criticized President Shahabuddin, saying, "Chuppu (President) is part of the fascist regime. He has no right to remain as president, and we will not allow any element of this regime to persist after the mass uprising."

Patwary further demanded that all political parties make their position clear on the issue of removing President Shahabuddin, saying, "Rooting out the fascist regime is a demand of the people. We want every political party to clarify their position on this issue and find a political solution to determine Chuppu’s fate."

However, he also urged those protesting outside Bangabhaban for the president’s resignation to avoid aggressive tactics, calling for a peaceful and political solution to the issue.source: unb